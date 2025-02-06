Zomato board approves company's name change to Eternal





The change is subject to the approval of shareholders of the company, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and other applicable statutory authorities, as required, according to a regulatory filing.





However, the brand name of the company's food delivery business Zomato will remain the same, along with the app.





"Our board has approved this change today and I request our shareholders to also support this change. If and when it is approved, our corporate website will transition from zomato.com to eternal.com. We will also change our stock ticker," Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said in a letter to shareholders.





He informed that Eternal will comprise four major businesses as of now -- Zomato, Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure.





"When we acquired Blinkit, we started using "Eternal" (instead of Zomato) internally to distinguish between the company and the brand/app. We also thought that we would publicly rename the company to Eternal, the day something beyond Zomato became a significant driver of our future. Today, with Blinkit, I feel we are there. We would like to rename Zomato Ltd, the company (not the brand/app), to Eternal Ltd," Goyal stated. -- PTI

