Women, children deportees were not shackled: Jaishankar

Speaking in Rajya Sabha on Indian citizens deported from the US, EAM S Jaishankar says, "It is the obligation of all countries to take back their nationals if they are found to be living illegally abroad. The deportation by the US is organised and executed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( ICE) authority. The SOP of deportation by aircraft used by ICE which is effective from 2012 provides for the use of restraint. We have been informed by ICE that women and children are not restrained."