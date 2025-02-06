Went to Europe by Dunki route, caught in US: Deportee





Jayantibhai Patel, a resident of Gujarat's Vadodara district, could not hold back his emotions after seeing his daughter, who was deported from the US, reaching home safe. Khushbu Patel (29), a native of Luna village in Padra taluka of Vadodara district, was among the 104 Indians deported from the US for illegal immigration. She too was handcuffed during the journey aboard a US military aircraft which landed in Amritsar on Wednesday, her brother said.





A plane carrying her and 32 other deportees from Amritsar to Gujarat reached the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday morning. After their arrival, they were transported to their native places in Gujarat in police vehicles. Khushbu was first taken to the Padra police station for primary questioning and then the police took her to her residence at Luna, said an official. Khushbu, like other deportees, did not speak to the media.





"She was handcuffed during the journey (from the US) to Amritsar. She had gone to the US on tourist visa," her brother Varun told reporters. "She was deported for not having some documents. We don't know what route she had taken to reach the US. She is not in a position to speak now because of the 36-hour journey," he said.

Dunki is the popular yet dangerous and illegal route taken by people to enter countries like the US, UK, Canada and Europe.