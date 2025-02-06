RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Trump's Gaza plan 'bizarre': Jairam Ramesh

February 06, 2025  08:35
Congress General Secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, on Wednesday criticized United States President Donald Trump's opinion of "taking over" the Gaza Strip, calling it "bizarre" and "unacceptable." 
 
"President Trump's loud thinking on the future of Gaza is bizarre, dangerous, and totally unacceptable. A two-state solution that fulfills the completely legitimate aspirations of the Palestianian people to lead a life in independence and dignity, and also ensures security for Israel, is the ONLY basis for sustainable peace in West Asia," the Congress leader and MP wrote in a post on X. 
 
"The Modi Govt. must make its position absolutely clear. Other Govts have done so already," he added. 
 
Calling Trump's plan "ridiculous and absurd," senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said they consider the plan a "recipe for generating chaos and tension in the region." 
 
Abu Zuhri said, "Trump's remarks about his desire to control Gaza are ridiculous and absurd, and any ideas of this kind are capable of igniting the region." He added, "We consider them [the plan] a recipe for generating chaos and tension in the region because the people of Gaza will not allow such plans to pass." 
 
Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanou said, "the American racist stance aligns with the Israeli extreme right's position in displacing our people and eliminating our cause." 
 
Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Secretary-General Hussein al-Sheikh said the PLO rejects all calls for the displacement of the Palestinians from their homeland, according to Al Jazeera report. 
 
In a post on X, he stated, "The Palestinian leadership affirms its firm position that the two-state solution, in accordance with international legitimacy and international law, is the guarantee of security, stability and peace." 
 
Palestinian delegation to the United Nations leader, Riyad Mansour, said Palestinians in Gaza should be allowed to go back to what were once their "original homes" in Israel. -- ANI
