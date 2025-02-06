RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Trump acts to ban transgender women from women's sports

February 06, 2025  09:45
image
President Donald Trump took executive action Wednesday to deliver on a political issue central to his 2024 campaign: banning transgender women from competing in women's sports, reports CNN. 

Trump signed an executive order titled "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports" at an afternoon signing ceremony in the East Room, surrounded by dozens of women and some young girls in athletic uniforms.

"With this executive order, the war on women's sports is over,' the president said.The order is two-pronged, leaning on compliance with Title IX, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in education programs or activities that receive funding from the federal government, as well as federal engagement with the private sector.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump acts to ban transgender women from women's sports
LIVE! Trump acts to ban transgender women from women's sports

Saw people dying: US deportees share 'donkey' route horror
Saw people dying: US deportees share 'donkey' route horror

Jaspal Singh, one of 104 Indians deported from the US on Wednesday, claims he and other deportees were handcuffed and had their legs chained during the flight. Singh, who hails from Punjab, says he was captured by US Border Patrol after...

Modi To Discuss Deportation With Trump
Modi To Discuss Deportation With Trump

Modi will try to impress upon the Trump administration the importance of appreciating its sensitivities and political implications on the issue of deporting undocumented Indians in military aircraft.

Tirupati temple board removes 18 non-Hindu employees
Tirupati temple board removes 18 non-Hindu employees

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the custodian of Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple, has barred 18 employees from participating in all religious activities for allegedly partaking in non-Hindu activities. The decision has been...

Netanyahu's Gaza Plan: Trap For Trump?
Netanyahu's Gaza Plan: Trap For Trump?

'Netanyahu lured Trump into a trap by enticing him with a seductive scenario of massive lucrative business in Gaza's reconstruction.''Trump's imagination is running riot, completely disconnected from ground realities,' asserts Ambassador...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances