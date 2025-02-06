Trump acts to ban transgender women from women's sports





Trump signed an executive order titled "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports" at an afternoon signing ceremony in the East Room, surrounded by dozens of women and some young girls in athletic uniforms.





"With this executive order, the war on women's sports is over,' the president said.The order is two-pronged, leaning on compliance with Title IX, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in education programs or activities that receive funding from the federal government, as well as federal engagement with the private sector.

President Donald Trump took executive action Wednesday to deliver on a political issue central to his 2024 campaign: banning transgender women from competing in women's sports, reports CNN.