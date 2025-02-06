Trainee aircraft makes 'hard landing' at Hyd airport





It was a minor incident and no one was injured, they said, adding that following the incident, the runway was briefly closed and subsequently flight operations resumed.





"The aircraft was on a regular training flight and during the landing the front-wheel was slightly bent. The runway was closed for about 30 minutes and it was subsequently cleared, and flight operations resumed," a police official said. -- PTI

A Cessna trainee aircraft made a "hard landing" at the Begumpet airport here due to a "malfunction" of its nose wheel on Thursday, police said.