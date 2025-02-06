Talking to US to ensure deportees not mistreated: FM

Speaking in Rajya Sabha on Indian citizens deported from the US, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, "We are engaging the US govt to ensure that the deportees not be mistreated in any manner. At the same time, the House will appreciate that our focus should be on the strong crackdown against the illegal immigration industry. On the basis of information provided by the deportees, law enforcement agencies will take necessary, preventive and exemplary action against the agents and such agencies."