Suspected GBS toll rises to 6 in Pune

February 06, 2025  22:40
The number of suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) deaths in Maharashtra's Pune district reached six after a 63-year-old man died, a health official said on Thursday. 

He was admitted to a hospital in Sinhgad Road area after he complained of fever, loose motions and weakness in the lower limb and was diagnosed with GBS, the official said. 

"His condition deteriorated on Wednesday and he died of acute ischemic stroke," the Pune Municipal Corporation health official informed. 

He added that of the six deaths, five are suspected GBS deaths, while one is a confirmed fatality from the ailment. 

With the detection of three new cases, the number of suspected GBS cases in Pune rose to 173, a Maharashtra health department release said. 

"Of these, 140 have been diagnosed with GBS. Of the 173, a total of 34 patients are Pune Municipal Corporation limits, 87 from newly added villages in PMC area, 22 from Pimpri Chinchwad civic limits, 22 from rural parts of the district, and eight from other districts," the release said. 

Of the 173, a total of 72 have been discharged, 55 are in ICU and 21 are on ventilator support, it added. -- PTI
