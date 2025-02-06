RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Student taken into custody for sending hoax bomb mails to 4 Noida schools

February 06, 2025  20:55
A 15-year-old student of Class 9 was taken into custody for sending fake emails of bomb threat to four schools in Noida, police said on Thursday. 

He used Virtual Private Network technology to hide his location and IP address so that he does not have to attend the school, they said. 

The student was taken into custody and presented before the Juvenile Court, police said. 

"Four schools of Noida -- Step By Step, The Heritage School, Gyanshree and Mayoor School -- got an email of bomb threat at about 12:30 am on Wednesday. After that on Wednesday, the school administration checked the email and informed police about the bomb threat," Noida deputy commissioner of police Ram Badan Singh said. 

"After that police team, fire brigade, bomb squad, dog squad and BDS team rushed to the schools and checked school premises. The schools were also evacuated for the safety purpose and there was not any suspicious thing found in any school and all places were normal. The email of the bomb threat was fake and after checking the classes resumed in the schools," he said. 

An FIR was registered in this case on behalf of one of the schools at Sector 126 police Station under 212, 351(4), 352 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and 67 D of the IT Act, police said. 

It was found after investigation by the surveillance team and cyber team that a student of Class 9 was behind sending fake email to all schools, they said. -- PTI
