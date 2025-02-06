RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Stock markets fall for 2nd day ahead of RBI policy decision

February 06, 2025  16:07
image
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slid for the second consecutive day on Thursday amid caution ahead of the RBI's monetary policy decision and fresh foreign fund outflows. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 213.12 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 78,058.16. During the day, it tumbled 427.29 points or 0.54 per cent to 77,843.99. The NSE Nifty declined 92.95 points or 0.39 per cent to 23,603.35 with 30 of its constituents closing lower. 

Among Sensex scrips, Bharti Airtel, Titan, NTPC, State Bank of India, ITC, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors were the major laggards. Adani Ports, Infosys, Axis Bank, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and IndusInd Bank were among the gainers. -- PTI
