'S Africa doing bad things': US State Secy to skip G20 summit

February 06, 2025  08:58
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that he will not be attending the upcoming G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, citing concerns over the country's actions, including the expropriation of private property. 
 
 He further criticised South Africa's use of the G20 platform to promote "solidarity, equality, and sustainability" to promote "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and climate change."
 
 Sharing a post on X, Rubio said, "I will not attend the G20 summit in Johannesburg. South Africa is doing very bad things. Expropriating private property. Using G20 to promote "solidarity, equality, & sustainability." In other words: DEI and climate change."
 
 Rubio emphasised that his primary responsibility is to safeguard America's national interests
 
 He added, "My job is to advance America's national interests, not waste taxpayer money or coddle anti-Americanism."
 
 The G20 comprises 19 countries including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, United Kingdom, and United States.
 
 The G20 members include the world's major economies, representing 85 per cent of global Gross Domestic Product, over 75 per cent of international trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.
 
South Africa assumed the G20 Presidency from December 1, 2024, through to November 2025.
