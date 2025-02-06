Rupee plunges 14 paise to close at record low of 87.57 against US dollar





Forex traders said the Indian rupee plunged to fresh record lows amid weak domestic markets and importer demand for dollars.





Moreover, risk aversion in global markets amid ongoing uncertainty over US trade tariffs may further weigh on the rupee.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 87.54 and slipped further to an all-time intraday low of 87.60 against the greenback in initial deals.





The domestic unit finally settled for the day at 87.57 (provisional) against the greenback, registering a plunge of 14 paise from its previous close.





On Wednesday, the rupee plunged 36 paise to close at an all-time low of 87.43 against the US dollar. -- PTI

