RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Rupee hits record low of 87.57 against USD... again

February 06, 2025  10:14
image
The rupee depreciated 14 paise to hit record low of 87.57 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday weighed down by anticipation of an RBI rate cut and weak economic data.

Forex traders said the Indian rupee opened on a weak note and made a fresh record low of 87.57 as market participants anticipated that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may slash interest rates on February 7, 2025.

Moreover, the rupee continued to face pressure due to sustained foreign fund outflows and a negative trend in domestic equities amid weak risk appetite, they added. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 87.54 and slipped further to all-time low of 87.57 against the greenback in initial deals, a fall of 14 paise from its previous close. On Wednesday, the rupee plunged 36 paise to close at an all-time low of 87.43 against the US dollar. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ruckus in Parliament over shackled deportees
LIVE! Ruckus in Parliament over shackled deportees

Saif's staff identifies arrested Bangladeshi as attacker
Saif's staff identifies arrested Bangladeshi as attacker

Eliyamma Phillip (56), a staffer at Khan's residence, and househelp Junu identified Shariful as the person who attacked the actor, the official said.

13-yr-old girl sexually assaulted by 3 teachers in TN
13-yr-old girl sexually assaulted by 3 teachers in TN

The girl had not attended school from January 3, following which an inquiry was done by the school in person visiting her home.

DeepSeek: China's AI Guerilla War On US
DeepSeek: China's AI Guerilla War On US

DeepSeek is a case in point on how economic interdependence between nations are utilised for geopolitical ambitions and global domination efforts, observes China expert Srikanth Kondapalli.

Earth sets another heat record in January despite...
Earth sets another heat record in January despite...

The planet experienced its warmest January on record last month despite the development of La Niña, a climate pattern that usually brings cooler global temperatures, the European climate agency said on Thursday. This comes on the...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances