Rupee hits record low of 87.57 against USD... again





Forex traders said the Indian rupee opened on a weak note and made a fresh record low of 87.57 as market participants anticipated that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may slash interest rates on February 7, 2025.





Moreover, the rupee continued to face pressure due to sustained foreign fund outflows and a negative trend in domestic equities amid weak risk appetite, they added. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 87.54 and slipped further to all-time low of 87.57 against the greenback in initial deals, a fall of 14 paise from its previous close. On Wednesday, the rupee plunged 36 paise to close at an all-time low of 87.43 against the US dollar. -- PTI

