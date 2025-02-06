RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Ruckus in Parliament over shackled deportees

February 06, 2025  11:19
image
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid ruckus following Opposition MPs' demand to discuss the issue of deportation of Indian nationals who were allegedly illegally living in the US. 

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Thursday had moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha in the ongoing Budget session of Parliament to discuss the deportation of over 100 Indian nationals by the United States government. 

The motion urged the government to clarify its stance on the issue and outline the diplomatic measures being taken to engage with US authorities, ensuring the dignified treatment of deported individuals.
