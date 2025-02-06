RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Robert De Niro set to star in crime thriller 'The Whisper Man'

February 06, 2025  15:30
The highly anticipated Netflix crime thriller 'The Whisper Man' has gained significant momentum, with Robert De Niro confirmed to star in the adaptation of Alex North's bestselling novel. 

Directed by James Ashcroft, the film promises to deliver both suspense and emotional depth, as it explores the complex relationships between fathers and sons within the chilling context of a decades-old serial killer case, confirmed Deadline. Set to begin production this spring on the East Coast, 'The Whisper Man' follows the story of a widow and crime writer, whose 8-year-old son is abducted. 

In a desperate search for answers, the writer seeks help from his estranged father, a retired police detective. As they work together, they uncover a startling connection to an old case involving a convicted serial killer known as 'The Whisper Man.' 

The film's screenplay is adapted by Ben Jacoby and Chase Palmer, based on the original novel by North. The project marks Netflix and AGBO's sixth collaboration together. The Russo brothers Anthony, Joe, and Angela Russo-Otstot along with Michael Disco, will serve as producers for AGBO. Kassee Whiting and Marcus Viscidi will executive produce, as per Deadline. This collaboration marks Robert De Niro's another project with Netflix, following his Oscar-nominated role in 'The Irishman' (2019). He will also star in the upcoming drama series 'Zero Day', marking his first television series with the streamer. -- ANI
