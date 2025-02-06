RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Rajnath dials US counterpart, sets ambitious agenda

February 06, 2025  20:01
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his American counterpart Pete Hegseth on Thursday agreed to work on an ambitious agenda, including in the areas of operational, intelligence, logistics and industrial cooperation, to further boost the India-US strategic partnership. 

Singh said Hegseth reviewed various aspects of the bilateral defence ties in a phone conversation that came less than a week before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned trip to Washington. 

In a post on X, the defence minister said he and Hegseth reviewed the ongoing India-US defence cooperation and explored ways to further deepen the relationship. 

Singh described the phone conversation as "excellent". 

"We reviewed the ongoing defence cooperation and explored ways and means to expand and deepen the India-US bilateral defence relationship," he said. 

"We also agreed to chart out an ambitious agenda which includes operational, intelligence, logistics and defence-industrial cooperation. Looking forward to work closely with Secreatry Hegseth," Singh added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

1st ODI Updates: Rashid strikes again, Rahul departs
1st ODI Updates: Rashid strikes again, Rahul departs

LIVE! Rajnath dials US counterpart, sets ambitious agenda
LIVE! Rajnath dials US counterpart, sets ambitious agenda

Modi To Discuss Deportation With Trump
Modi To Discuss Deportation With Trump

Modi will try to impress upon the Trump administration the importance of appreciating its sensitivities and political implications on the issue of deporting undocumented Indians in military aircraft.

India plans new migration law amid US deportations
India plans new migration law amid US deportations

The proposed legislation on Emigration (Overseas Mobility (Facilitation and Welfare) Bill, 2024) seeks to replace the Emigration Act of 1983 with a view to facilitate the circular mobility of people intending to emigrate for overseas...

TN governor adopted own procedure to okay bills: SC
TN governor adopted own procedure to okay bills: SC

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said, "He (the governor) seems to have adopted his own procedure. He says, 'I withhold assent, but I will not ask you to reconsider the bill'. It does not make sense to keep...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances