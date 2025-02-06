RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Ragging norms: UGC notices to 18 medical colleges

February 06, 2025  18:44
image
The University Grants Commission has issued show-cause notices to 18 medical colleges for not complying with anti-ragging regulations, officials said on Thursday. 

The defaulter colleges include two each in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry; three each in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar; and one each in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. 

"It was found that these colleges had not complied with the mandatory requirements set forth in the Anti-Ragging Regulations, 2009 for curbing the menace of ragging. Specifically, it has come to our notice that the institutions failed to obtain the anti-ragging undertakings from students as required by the said regulations," UGC secretary Manish Joshi said. 

The Anti-Ragging Regulations, 2009 mandate that every student and their parents and guardians must submit an anti-ragging undertaking at the time of admission and at the beginning of every academic year. 

"This undertaking is a crucial measure to prevent and deter any incidents of ragging within educational institutions. The failure to secure these undertakings not only constitutes non-compliance with the regulations but also puts the well-being and safety of the students at risk," Joshi said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

1st ODI Updates: Gill, Axar lead calm fightback
1st ODI Updates: Gill, Axar lead calm fightback

LIVE! Ragging norms: UGC notices to 18 medical colleges
LIVE! Ragging norms: UGC notices to 18 medical colleges

BJP for Sabka Saath, Cong for appeasement: Modi in RS
BJP for Sabka Saath, Cong for appeasement: Modi in RS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the Congress of practicing appeasement politics, saying the party's priority was "family first." He asserted that the BJP-led government operates on the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka...

Paid Rs 30L for US job, returned handcuffed: Deportee
Paid Rs 30L for US job, returned handcuffed: Deportee

Several Indian immigrants, including 30 from Punjab, were deported from the US after being apprehended at the border. They had paid hefty sums to travel agents who promised them a better life in America, only to be met with illegal...

In talks with US to safeguard deportees: Jaishankar
In talks with US to safeguard deportees: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar clarified the process of deportation of Indian nationals from the US, stating that it is not a new phenomenon and has been ongoing for several years. He assured the Rajya Sabha that the government...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances