President Meets SM Khan's Family





Khan passed away on November 17, 2024 after a brief illness.





During the meeting, the family informed the President about the establishment of the SM Khan Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to advancing education, improving access to medical care, and fostering community development.





The foundation aims to honour Khan's lifelong dedication to public service and his commitment to societal progress. "We are deeply touched by the President's kind words and the overwhelming affection received from across different sections of the society," Shehnaz Khan, Khan's wife said.





The family of the late SM Khan, who served as press secretary during President APJ Abdul Kalam's term in office, met with President Droupadi Murmu recently and expressed their gratitude for her support in this difficult time.