RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

President Meets SM Khan's Family

February 06, 2025  12:59
image
The family of the late SM Khan, who served as press secretary during President APJ Abdul Kalam's term in office, met with President Droupadi Murmu recently and expressed their gratitude for her support in this difficult time. 

Khan passed away on November 17, 2024 after a brief illness.

During the meeting, the family informed the President about the establishment of the SM Khan Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to advancing education, improving access to medical care, and fostering community development. 

The foundation aims to honour Khan's lifelong dedication to public service and his commitment to societal progress. "We are deeply touched by the President's kind words and the overwhelming affection received from across different sections of the society," Shehnaz Khan, Khan's wife said. 

"The S M Khan Foundation will uphold his values and work tirelessly to create opportunities for the underserved, particularly in education, medical and community development."

« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Jaiswal, Rana set for ODI debuts
Jaiswal, Rana set for ODI debuts

LIVE! PM to speak in Rajya Sabha at 4 pm
LIVE! PM to speak in Rajya Sabha at 4 pm

'Handcuffed' Oppn protests against govt over US deportees
'Handcuffed' Oppn protests against govt over US deportees

Several opposition MPs in India have criticized the government's handling of the deportation of Indian citizens from the United States, questioning the treatment they received. A US military aircraft carrying 104 Indian immigrants landed...

''Why Did US Flight Not Land In Ahmedabad?'
''Why Did US Flight Not Land In Ahmedabad?'

'The flight did not land in Gujarat because the 'Gujarat model' would then get exposed.'

Truck driver jumps J-K checkpost, killed in Army firing
Truck driver jumps J-K checkpost, killed in Army firing

A truck driver was killed in Army firing in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir after he allegedly refused to stop his vehicle at a checkpost despite repeated warnings. The checkpost was set up following inputs about the movement of...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances