PM: Cong did appeasement politics, we believe in...

February 06, 2025  16:30
Speaking in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi says, " Today, attempts are being made to spread caste poison in the society. For many years, OBC MPs from all parties had been demanding constitutional status for the OBC Panel. But their demand was rejected, as it might not have suited their (Congress) politics. But we gave constitutional status to this panel. 

"During Congress tenure, there was appeasement in everything. It was their way of doing politics. After 2014, India got an alternate model of governance. This model is not focused on appeasement, but on satisfaction. The people of the nation have tested, understood and supported our model of development. Our model of development is -- 'nation first'"
