RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

One killed, three injured in steamer explosion at Kerala cafe

February 06, 2025  22:38
image
A worker was killed and three of his colleagues sustained severe burn injuries after a cooking steamer exploded at an eatery in Kaloor on Thursday, said Fire and Rescue Services officials.

The deceased has been identified as Sumith, a native of West Bengal, police said.

The injured -- Ali, Lulu, and Kiran -- were rushed to a private hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

According to Fire and Rescue Services officials, they received an alert at 4.23 pm about a suspected gas cylinder explosion at i'Deli Cafe, located on the ground floor of the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor. 

Fire personnel quickly responded and brought the situation under control. 

"It was not a gas cylinder explosion but the cafe's cooking steamer, which burst due to excessive pressure," a Fire and Rescue Services official said.

Sumith was found inside the cafe with severe head injuries and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, he added.

Meanwhile, a few customers who were seated outside managed to escape unhurt. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trainee aircraft makes 'hard landing' at Hyd airport
LIVE! Trainee aircraft makes 'hard landing' at Hyd airport

PIX: Gill, Iyer, Axar power India to easy victory
PIX: Gill, Iyer, Axar power India to easy victory

Images from the first One-Day International between India and England in Nagpur, on Thursday.

China vows to protect its firms after DeepSeek ban
China vows to protect its firms after DeepSeek ban

China has defended its newly-released AI tool DeepSeek, after several countries, including India, imposed restrictions on government officials accessing it. Beijing claims actions against DeepSeek amount to "politicisation" of trade and...

India plans new migration law amid US deportations
India plans new migration law amid US deportations

The proposed legislation on Emigration (Overseas Mobility (Facilitation and Welfare) Bill, 2024) seeks to replace the Emigration Act of 1983 with a view to facilitate the circular mobility of people intending to emigrate for overseas...

''Why Did US Flight Not Land In Ahmedabad?'
''Why Did US Flight Not Land In Ahmedabad?'

'The flight did not land in Gujarat because the 'Gujarat model' would then get exposed.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances