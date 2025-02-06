RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Ola Electric Enters EV Motorcycle Segment

February 06, 2025  12:07
Ola Electric, the leading brand in the electric two-wheeler market, has entered the electric motorcycle segment with the launch of the Roadster X series. 

The lineup includes five variants, with introductory prices starting at Rs 74,999.Deliveries for the Roadster series are set to begin in mid-March. The Roadster X is available in 2.5kWh, 3.5kWh, and 4.5kWh variants, priced at Rs 74,999, Rs 84,999, and Rs 94,999, respectively.  The Roadster X+ is offered with 4.5kWh and 9.1kWh battery options, priced at Rs 104,999 and Rs 154,999. All models come with a three-year/50,000 km warranty.

Before launching the Roadster X series, the company introduced its Gen 3 scooters, including the S1 Pro+ and S1 X range. Ola also launched its Gig and S1 Z scooter lineup, targeting personal and commercial users with removable battery options.

Ola Electric has been developing EVs and battery technology at its factory in Tamil Nadu, supported by its Battery Centre in Bengaluru. The company has focused on vertical integration, producing EV components and battery cells in-house. Ola operates over 800 stores across India, using a direct-to-customer sales model. 

-- Anjali Singh/Business Standard
