Nehru jailed Majrooh Sultanpuri: Modi





"Nehru's 'stop-gap' govt amended Constitution to curb freedom of speech, did not even wait for elections.





"During Nehruji's tenure as the PM, a workers strike was held in Mumbai. During that strike, the famous poet Majrooh Sultanpuri recited a poem. After this, he was put in jail. Famous actor Balraj Sahani was also jailed only because he participated in a protest demonstration at the time. Hridaynath Mangeshkarji, brother of Lata Mangeshkarji, had written a poem on Veer Savarkar and wanted to sing it on Akashvani but was banned from Akashvani for life.





"Welfare of poor, deprived our priority; Modi worships those ignored by others. We are realising the dreams of Babasaheb Ambedkar through PM Mudra Scheme. Our government focused on skill development, financial inclusion, and industrialisation."

PM Modi speaking in the Rajya Sabha: "Word 'Constitution' does not suit Congress as it handcuffed, chained leaders like George Fernandes during Emergency.