Nehru jailed Majrooh Sultanpuri: Modi

Nehru jailed Majrooh Sultanpuri: ModiFebruary 06, 2025 17:17
PM Modi speaking in the Rajya Sabha: "Word 'Constitution' does not suit Congress as it handcuffed, chained leaders like George Fernandes during Emergency.
"Nehru's 'stop-gap' govt amended Constitution to curb freedom of speech, did not even wait for elections.
"During Nehruji's tenure as the PM, a workers strike was held in Mumbai. During that strike, the famous poet Majrooh Sultanpuri recited a poem. After this, he was put in jail. Famous actor Balraj Sahani was also jailed only because he participated in a protest demonstration at the time. Hridaynath Mangeshkarji, brother of Lata Mangeshkarji, had written a poem on Veer Savarkar and wanted to sing it on Akashvani but was banned from Akashvani for life.
"Welfare of poor, deprived our priority; Modi worships those ignored by others. We are realising the dreams of Babasaheb Ambedkar through PM Mudra Scheme. Our government focused on skill development, financial inclusion, and industrialisation."