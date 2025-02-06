RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Markets trade lower after initial optimism ahead of RBI policy decision

February 06, 2025  10:07
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty gave up early gains and were trading lower on Thursday amid caution ahead of the RBI's monetary policy decision and fresh foreign fund outflows. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 280.38 points to 78,551.66 in early trade.

The NSE Nifty went up 77.25 points to 23,773.55. Later, both the benchmark indices gave up early gains and were quoting lower. The BSE benchmark traded 126.78 points lower at 78,141.80, and the Nifty quoted 42.85 points down at 23,653.45. 

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, Tata Steel, ITC, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the major laggards. Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever were among the gainers.
