Markets trade lower after initial optimism ahead of RBI policy decision





The NSE Nifty went up 77.25 points to 23,773.55. Later, both the benchmark indices gave up early gains and were quoting lower. The BSE benchmark traded 126.78 points lower at 78,141.80, and the Nifty quoted 42.85 points down at 23,653.45.





From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, Tata Steel, ITC, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the major laggards. Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever were among the gainers.

