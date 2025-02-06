RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Manipur CM, senior ministers, BJP MLAs fly to Delhi

February 06, 2025  00:56
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh
Hours after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh left for the national capital to meet central leaders, three senior state ministers and four BJP MLAs also rushed to Delhi on a chartered flight on Wednesday evening, officials said. 

The CM was likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss a wide range of issues, including the security situation in the state, they said. 

According to officials, PWD minister Govindas Konthouam, forest and environment minister Thongam Biswajit, and consumer affairs minister L Susindro Meitei took a chartered flight in the evening. 

They are accompanied by four BJP MLAs Karam Shyam, Sanasam Premchandra, Kh Ibomcha, and Sapam Kunjakeshwor (Keba), officials added. While Govindas said he was "going to Uttar Pradesh," Biswajit claimed that he was going to attend a function at the Kumbh Mela. -- PTI
