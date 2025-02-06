Maha Kumbh: NDRF recuses 22-year-old from drowning in Ganga





"An incident happened today when a 22-year-old devotee while bathing in the Ganga at Gada Madhav Ghat went into deep water which became uncontrollable due to the strong current and started drowning," read a statement by the NDRF.





"The alert NDRF rescue personnel on duty at the ghat, seeing the endangered life of that victim and showing their devotion to duty, immediately jumped into the deep and fast-flowing water and reached the drowning young man and brought the victim out safely," the statement added.





In the Maha Kumbh Mela organised at Prayagraj, lakhs of devotees from across the country and the world are looking to fulfil their wishes by bathing in the Triveni Sangam.





For the safety and convenience of the devotees who have come to this grand and divine event, the NDRF teams are engaged with full alertness and devotion under the guidance of Manoj Kumar Sharma, deputy inspector general, read the statement.





"Due to the promptness and perseverance of the NDRF teams, the safety of the precious lives of thousands of devotees has been ensured so far."





Devotees from across the globe are praising the arrangements made by the authorities. The total number of devotees who have taken the holy dip since the beginning of the Mela has surpassed 389.7 million as of February 5, 2025. -- PTI

