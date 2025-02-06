'Joshi, Jadhav bol raha hun,' injured IAF pilot to official after crash





A two-minute-long audio-video of the communication between them, recorded by someone at the crash site near Barheta Sunari village, went viral on social media.





"Joshi, Jadhav bol raha hun. I have ejected. I am somewhere south of the river. My aircraft crashed. Mere saath Bhola sir the (Bhola sir was with me). I'll send you my coordinates. My location is 2542. Aircraft is burning and can be seen from the top. Bhola sir is about a km away from me. I am most probably west of the aircraft. Bhola sir is most probably east of the aircraft," the pilot is heard saying in the video.





In between, he tells villagers surrounding him to maintain silence so that he could speak to the official without disturbance.





After communicating the message, the pilot handed over the phone to a villager sitting nearby. -- PTI

Lying down in pain one of the injured pilots of a Mirage-2000 fighter jet of the IAF, that crashed in a farmland in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Thursday, probably borrowed a mobile phone from a villager to communicate with an official at the Gwalior Airbase.