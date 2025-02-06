RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Jaishankar's statement on chained deportees likely today

February 06, 2025  12:18
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, amid an uproar over the "inhuman" deportation of 104 Indians who entered US illegally.

The Union minister is also likely to deliver a statement in Parliament on the matter after 2 pm. 

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm after the Opposition demanded a discussion on the "deeply distressing and humiliating" manner of deportation.

A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar on Wednesday, the first such batch of Indians deported by the Donald Trump government as part of a crackdown against illegal immigrants.
