Homemade meals get dearer in Jan, non-veg thali pinches more: Crisil

February 06, 2025  21:06
The cost of a homemade meal rose in January year-on-year due to a hike in the prices of potatoes, pulses and chicken, a report said on Thursday.

A jump in the chicken prices led to a more pronounced jump in the non-vegetarian thali, the monthly roti, rice rate report by a unit of ratings agency Crisil said.

The cost of a vegetarian meal increased to Rs 28.7 per plate from Rs 28 per plate in the year-ago period, on a 35 percent growth in potato, 7 percent in pulses and 17 percent in vegetable oils, it said, adding that an 11 percent drop in fuel costs helped temper the impact.

When compared with the preceding month, the cost of a veg thali cooled from Rs 31.6 per plate on a 34 percent fall in tomato prices, 16 percent decline in potato and 21 percent in onion prices, it said.

In the case of non-veg thali, the cost of preparing a plate went up to Rs 60.6 each from Rs 52 a year ago on a 33 percent jump in broiler, which accounts for 50 percent weight in the overall price, it said.

The price of a non-veg thali cooled from Rs 63.3 each in December on the back of a decline in prices of tomato, onion and potato but was restricted by a 1 per cent increase in broiler prices, the agency said. -- PTI
