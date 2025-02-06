Everyone was chained except children: Deportee

"I crossed the border with difficulty. I reached there in 8 months. I was jailed at the US border for 20 days and then I was sent back. Our hands and feet were chained and we were told that we were being sent back to India. It took us 40 hours to reach Amritsar Airport. Everyone was chained except for the children.

"Now we will do farming here. The local MLA has said that the government will help us. We request the government to help us in getting our money back. We were lied to and sent illegally via donkey route."

Hoshiarpur, Punjab: An Indian citizen who illegally migrated to the US says, "I was lied to that I would be sent legally but I was sent by 'donkey' route. I faced a lot of difficulties on the way. Now that I am back here, I will work here.