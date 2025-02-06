RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Everyone was chained except children: Deportee

February 06, 2025  14:44
image
Hoshiarpur, Punjab: An Indian citizen who illegally migrated to the US says, "I was lied to that I would be sent legally but I was sent by 'donkey' route. I faced a lot of difficulties on the way. Now that I am back here, I will work here. 
"I crossed the border with difficulty. I reached there in 8 months. I was jailed at the US border for 20 days and then I was sent back. Our hands and feet were chained and we were told that we were being sent back to India. It took us 40 hours to reach Amritsar Airport. Everyone was chained except for the children. 
"Now we will do farming here. The local MLA has said that the government will help us. We request the government to help us in getting our money back. We were lied to and sent illegally via donkey route."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

1st ODI Updates: Rana strikes again! England 6 down
1st ODI Updates: Rana strikes again! England 6 down

LIVE! PM begins speech in Rajya Sabha
LIVE! PM begins speech in Rajya Sabha

India plans new migration law amid US deportations
India plans new migration law amid US deportations

The proposed legislation on Emigration (Overseas Mobility (Facilitation and Welfare) Bill, 2024) seeks to replace the Emigration Act of 1983 with a view to facilitate the circular mobility of people intending to emigrate for overseas...

Use of restraint US SOP: Jaishankar on deportation row
Use of restraint US SOP: Jaishankar on deportation row

The minister's statement in the Rajya Sabha came amid opposition protests over the treatment meted out to 104 Indians, who were deported from the United States.

''Why Did US Flight Not Land In Ahmedabad?'
''Why Did US Flight Not Land In Ahmedabad?'

'The flight did not land in Gujarat because the 'Gujarat model' would then get exposed.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances