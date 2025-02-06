RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Eight illegal Bangladeshis arrested from construction site in Maha

February 06, 2025  23:58
image
In a significant crackdown, the Nashik police arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals after a team from the Central Crime Branch raided a construction site acting on confidential information, said the police.  

After the raid suspects were taken into custody as they failed to provide proof of Indian citizenship.  

The operation is part of the ongoing campaign by Nashik police to identify and apprehend illegal immigrants of Bangladeshi origin.  

Sharing details of the crackdown, commissioner Sandeep Karnik said, "Nashik police are running a campaign to identify and capture the illegal immigrants of Bangladeshi origin. Last week, information was received that some Bangladeshi citizens are working among 600 people at a construction site... Our team secretly investigated and upon interrogating 8 suspects, it was verified that they are Bangladeshis..."  

"We are investigating how they entered India and got Indian documents... We have confiscated mobile phones, Aadhar Cards, PAN cards... All the details are being investigated by the Nashik Police and we are progressing in the investigation with the involvement of ATS, state intelligence department...We are also investigating their past activity to find out whether they are involved in criminal or anti-national activity along with other investigating agencies," the police official added further. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 18 Indians in Russian armed forces, 16 'missing': Govt
LIVE! 18 Indians in Russian armed forces, 16 'missing': Govt

PIX: Gill, Iyer, Axar power India to easy victory
PIX: Gill, Iyer, Axar power India to easy victory

Images from the first One-Day International between India and England in Nagpur, on Thursday.

Rajnath, Hegseth agree on 10-year defence tie-up plan
Rajnath, Hegseth agree on 10-year defence tie-up plan

India and the US have agreed to work together to draft a comprehensive framework on defence cooperation, aimed at structuring the bilateral collaboration for the 2025-2035 period. The framework will cover multiple domains in land, air,...

China vows to protect its firms after DeepSeek ban
China vows to protect its firms after DeepSeek ban

China has defended its newly-released AI tool DeepSeek, after several countries, including India, imposed restrictions on government officials accessing it. Beijing claims actions against DeepSeek amount to "politicisation" of trade and...

India plans new migration law amid US deportations
India plans new migration law amid US deportations

The proposed legislation on Emigration (Overseas Mobility (Facilitation and Welfare) Bill, 2024) seeks to replace the Emigration Act of 1983 with a view to facilitate the circular mobility of people intending to emigrate for overseas...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances