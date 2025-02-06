Eight illegal Bangladeshis arrested from construction site in Maha





After the raid suspects were taken into custody as they failed to provide proof of Indian citizenship.





The operation is part of the ongoing campaign by Nashik police to identify and apprehend illegal immigrants of Bangladeshi origin.





Sharing details of the crackdown, commissioner Sandeep Karnik said, "Nashik police are running a campaign to identify and capture the illegal immigrants of Bangladeshi origin. Last week, information was received that some Bangladeshi citizens are working among 600 people at a construction site... Our team secretly investigated and upon interrogating 8 suspects, it was verified that they are Bangladeshis..."





"We are investigating how they entered India and got Indian documents... We have confiscated mobile phones, Aadhar Cards, PAN cards... All the details are being investigated by the Nashik Police and we are progressing in the investigation with the involvement of ATS, state intelligence department...We are also investigating their past activity to find out whether they are involved in criminal or anti-national activity along with other investigating agencies," the police official added further. -- ANI

