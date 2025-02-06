RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Drugs worth Rs 118 cr seized, 343 arrested in Nagaland in 2024

February 06, 2025  00:37
The Nagaland police seized drugs worth Rs 118.83 crore and arrested 343 people last year, a senior officer said.

Addressing a press conference at police complex Chumoukedima on Wednesday, IGP (CID) Nagaland Vikram M Khalate said that in 2024, police seized 545 kg of ganja valued at Rs 2.72 crore, 1,010 kg of opium worth Rs 47.51 crore and 15 kg of heroin valued at Rs 53.23 crore.

Nearly two kg of brown sugar worth Rs 7.97 crore, 694 gm of crystal meth worth Rs 4.16 crore, 57,794 Yaba tablets worth Rs 2.31 crore were also seized during the corresponding period.

He said that a total of 199 cases were registered and 343 persons arrested, of whom 60 were detained under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

"This is a huge seizure for a small state like Nagaland, which is often used as a transit route for drug trafficking," he said.

In many of these cases, the state police try to unearth the forward and backward linkages like where these drugs were supposed to go and where those originated, he said.

A majority of the drugs seized in Nagaland originate in neighbouring Manipur and are sent to either Assam or different states of the country.

"We could get links up to Karnataka and Punjab and beyond," Khalate said. -- PTI
