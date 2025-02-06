RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


BSE Sensex top losers today

February 06, 2025  18:28
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slid for the second consecutive day on Thursday amid caution ahead of the RBI's monetary policy decision and fresh foreign fund outflows. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 213.12 points or 0.27 percent to settle at 78,058.16 due to profit-taking in blue-chip shares such as Bharti Airtel, ITC and SBI. 

The index opened higher but slipped into the red in morning deals due to selling by investors. 

During the day, it tumbled 427.29 points or 0.54 percent to 77,843.99. 

The NSE Nifty declined 92.95 points or 0.39 percent to 23,603.35 with 30 of its constituents closing lower. 

Among Sensex scrips, Bharti Airtel fell by 2.47 percent to emerge as the biggest loser. 

Airtel after the market hours reported a five-fold jump in profit for the third quarter of 2024-25. 

Titan, NTPC, State Bank of India, ITC, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors were the major laggards.
