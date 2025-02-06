RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

BJP trying to poach AAP MLAs: Sanjay Singh

February 06, 2025  21:25
AAP leader Sanjay Singh/File image
AAP leader Sanjay Singh/File image
Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh accused the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday of offering money to seven of his party candidates to switch sides, ahead of the Delhi assembly poll results on February 8, prompting the saffron outfit to demand his apology and threaten him with legal action. 

Singh alleged at a press conference in New Delhi that Bharatiya Janata Party leaders made phone calls to seven AAP MLAs, who also contested the Delhi assembly polls, offering them Rs 15 crore each to join the saffron outfit. 

"Some were even offered (money) at face-to-face meetings," the Rajya Sabha MP said. "This clearly shows that the BJP has accepted its defeat before the results and that is why it is trying something like this," he added. 

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said in a statement that Singh should either retract his allegations and tender an apology or face legal action. 

Singh's allegation is an indication of his frustration over the imminent defeat of the Aam Aadmi Party candidates in the Delhi election, he said. 

"Singh should not forget that his party leader and the Delhi chief minister is facing a defamation case over her false allegations, similar to those levelled by him," Sachdeva said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BJP trying to poach AAP MLAs: Sanjay Singh
LIVE! BJP trying to poach AAP MLAs: Sanjay Singh

PIX: Gill, Iyer, Axar power India to easy victory
PIX: Gill, Iyer, Axar power India to easy victory

Images from the first One-Day International between India and England in Nagpur, on Thursday.

15K Indians deported from US since 2009: Jaishankar
15K Indians deported from US since 2009: Jaishankar

The minister's statement in the Rajya Sabha came amid opposition protests over the treatment meted out to 104 Indians, who were deported from the United States.

Hindus blamed for wrong policies of 'royal family': Modi
Hindus blamed for wrong policies of 'royal family': Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the Congress of practicing appeasement politics, saying the party's priority was "family first." He asserted that the BJP-led government operates on the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka...

Asaram documentary: SC orders protection to Discovery
Asaram documentary: SC orders protection to Discovery

The Supreme Court of India has granted interim police protection to Discovery Communications India officials who have been receiving threats from followers of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu. The threats were triggered by the release of a...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances