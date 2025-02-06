RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Bihar police station vandalised over custodial death

February 06, 2025  19:07
A police station in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district was vandalised by a violent mob on Thursday over a custodial death, officials said. 

According to senior officers of the district police, the SHO of Kanti police station and two other officials have been suspended following the incident. 

The police, however, claimed that Shivam Kumar, arrested by the police for his alleged involvement in a theft case, died by suicide by hanging himself inside the lockup. 

Family members of the deceased, however, alleged that he died in custody due to police brutality. 

Speaking to reporters, Muzaffarpur senior superintendent of police Shushil Kumar said, "Preliminary investigations, based on CCTV footages, revealed that Shivam died by suicide by hanging himself inside the lockup of Kanti police station around 3 am on Thursday." 

"Since it's a custodial death, departmental actions have been taken against the erring police officials, including the SHO of the police station. Three officials have been suspended with immediate effect," he said. 

Forensic experts have been sent to the spot and a team of three doctors will conduct the post-mortem examination, the SSP said. 

When asked about the allegations levelled by the family members of the deceased, the SSP said, "The district police have approached the authorities concerned for a magisterial and judicial probe into the matter. Things will become clear only after the post-mortem examination. Investigations are being conducted as per guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in such cases." -- PTI
