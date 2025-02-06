RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Bihar Guv Arif Mohammad Khan participates in Maha Kumbh

February 06, 2025  23:36
Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Thursday participated in the Maha Kumbh and said the mega Hindu pilgrimage serves as a "beacon of peace, unity and service for the entire world". 

According to an official release, the governor visited the Parmarth Niketan camp, where he was in the presence of Swami Chidanand Saraswati. 

The occasion saw in-depth discussions on spiritual philosophy, Indian culture, Ganga conservation, and global peace. 

Uttar Pradesh's industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta apprised the governor of the extensive arrangements made by the state government for the Maha Kumbh. 

He elaborated on security measures, transportation facilities, healthcare services, and the seamless organization of spiritual events. Governor Khan described the Maha Kumbh as "a profound spiritual experience". 

Calling the festival "a symbol of India's spiritual heritage", he said, "It serves as a beacon of peace, unity, and service for the entire world". -- PTI
