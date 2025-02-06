RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Army shoots trucker who jumped check-post in Kashmir

February 06, 2025  12:04
Representational image
A truck driver was killed in Army firing when he allegedly refused to stop his vehicle at a check-post in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir despite repeated warnings, officials said on Thursday. 

The check-post was set up at Sangrama Chowk on Wednesday following inputs about the movement of terrorists in the area, they said. 

"On 05 Feb 2025, based on a specific intelligence input about move of terrorists, a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established by Security Forces. One speeding suspicious civil truck was spotted. When challenged, the truck didn't stop despite repeated warnings instead accelerated further while crossing the check post," the Army's Chinar Corps said in a post on X. 

"Alert troops pursued the vehicle for over 23 km. Shots were fired aiming on tyres to deflate which forced vehicle to halt at Sangrama Chowk," it said. 

"Consequent to detailed search, the injured driver was immediately evacuated to GMC Baramulla by Security Forces where he was declared dead," it added. The Army said the loaded truck was sent to the nearest police station. "Detailed search of the truck in police custody is underway and investigation on antecedents of the suspect is in progress," it said. -- PTI
