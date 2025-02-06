'95% Frauds Are Consumer Initiated Frauds'





Currently, over 450 million users utilise digital payment methods such as UPI for retail payments.





"The legal system also must be evolved to ensure that these activities are penalised at the appropriate level. We see that 95 per cent frauds are consumer initiated frauds, investment-related frauds. It is important to make citizens aware about these at a large scale," Asbe said.





His comments come at a time when digital payments frauds have continued to drain the wallets of users.





Indians have lost Rs 485 crore to UPI-related frauds in 632,000 reported incidents until September in the ongoing financial year (FY25), according to data from the ministry of finance.





Since 2022-23, UPI-related frauds have accounted for a cumulative loss of Rs 2,145 crore across 2.7 million reported incidents. In 2023-24 (FY24) alone, 1.34 million fraud cases were reported, amounting to losses of Rs 1,087 crore.





A strong legal framework coupled with adequate customer awareness is needed to deter growing financial cyber frauds and prevent people from engaging in such crime, said Dilip Asbe, managing director and CEO, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).Speaking at the Bharat Fintech Summit in Mumbai, he said that economic incentivisation was required to expand the base of customers using India's real-time payments system Unified Payments Interface (UPI).