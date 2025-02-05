RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


You must cast your votes: Modi to Delhi voters

February 05, 2025  09:36
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters of Delhi that they must cast their valuable votes in the assembly elections being held on Wednesday.

In a post on X, he especially greeted the first time young voters. Do keep this in mind, he said, "Pahle matdaan, phir jalpaan" (First vote, have meal later). 

He urged voters to participate in the festival of democracy with enthusiasm. 

Voting for all 70 seats in the Delhi assembly is being held on Wednesday. 

Modi has spearheaded the Bharatiya Janata Party's intense campaign to against the Aam Aadmi Party, which is in power in Delhi since 2015.  -- PTI
