"Pehle matdan, phir jalpaan. Please come out in large numbers to exercise your right to vote today! We must use the power of the ballot to ensure a better & brighter future for Delhi and usher in a new era of transformative development. Lakshmi & I cast our votes at our polling booth in Mount Carmel School, Anand Niketan. Now it's your turn! Be an early voter!," Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri shares this picture earlier this morning with his wife.