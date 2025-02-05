RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

US plane with deported Indians to land in Amritsar today

February 05, 2025  09:04
image
A United States military aircraft carrying around 200 illegal Indian immigrants is likely to land at the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier, the aircraft was expected to land in the morning.

So far, details of those on the plane are not available.

According to reports, the US military plane C-17 is carrying 205 illegal immigrants hailing from Punjab and neighbouring states.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday that the state government would receive the immigrants and set up counters at the airport.

Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Tuesday expressed disappointment over the US government's decision and said these individuals, who contributed to that country's economy, should have been granted permanent residency instead of being deported.

He said many Indians entered the US on work permits which later expired, making them illegal immigrants.

The minister said he plans to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar next week to discuss the concerns and interests of Punjabis living in the US. 

Dhaliwal had also appealed to Punjabis not to travel abroad through illegal means, emphasising the importance of acquiring skills and education to access opportunities worldwide.

He encouraged people to research legal ways, acquire education and language skills before travelling abroad.

After Donald Trump assumed office as the US President last month, the country's law enforcement agencies have launched a crackdown against illegal immigrants.

Many people from Punjab, who entered the US through 'donkey routes' or other illegal means by spending lakhs of rupees, are now facing deportation.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

US will take over Gaza and own it, Trump's big remark
US will take over Gaza and own it, Trump's big remark

United States President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that he is not ruling out the deployment of US troops to assist in the reconstruction of Gaza, expressing a vision of 'long-term' US involvement in the territory's redevelopment.

LIVE! US plane with deported Indians to land in Amritsar
LIVE! US plane with deported Indians to land in Amritsar

Pant Or Rahul? Who Will India Pick?
Pant Or Rahul? Who Will India Pick?

Choose Your India team for the first ODI against England in Nagpur.

What AAP, BJP, Cong Overlook in Delhi Polls
What AAP, BJP, Cong Overlook in Delhi Polls

Delhi's crime rate against women stood at 144.4 in 2022 -- the highest among all states and Union Territories.

26/11: 'Rana Will Tell Us About ISI's Role'
26/11: 'Rana Will Tell Us About ISI's Role'

'He is the key to unravel the 26/11 conspiracy.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances