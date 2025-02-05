RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Two cheetah cubs born in Kuno

February 05, 2025  14:28
image
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has revealed that cheetah Veera has given birth to two cubs at Kuno National Park. Yadav has also shared as picture of the two cubs on his official X handle and wrote.

"Kuno echoed again with the laughter of little cheetahs.. 2 cheetah cubs entered the 'Jungle Book' of Madhya Pradesh...I am very happy to share this information that the number of cheetahs is constantly increasing in Madhya Pradesh. Today, female cheetah Veera has given birth to 2 cubs, cheetah cubs are welcome on the land of Madhya Pradesh and I send my hearty congratulations to the people of the state on the arrival of these cubs," he wrote.

Union minister for Environment and Forests, Bhupender Yadav, also shared his joy at the birth. "With the start of Basant season, unending joy and excitement fill the air of Kuno as we welcome the arrival of two new cheetah cubs in Kuno National Park! Female cheetah Veera, age about 5 years, brought from Tswalu Kalahari Reserve, South Africa, has given birth to 2 cubs today and we celebrate the hope and future they bring. Congratulations to all who cherish this beautiful moment and especially to the team of officers, vets and field staff who are working tirelessly day and night for Project Cheetah."
