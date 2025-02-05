Telangana announces cash reward of Rs 1 cr to woman cricketer Trisha





Trisha, who hails from Bhadrachalam in Telangana, called on the chief minister at his residence in Hyderabad.





Reddy, who appreciated Trisha for her performance, wished that she continue her good form for the country in future.





The CM also announced cash rewards of Rs 10 lakhs each to Dhruti Kesari, a member of the Under-19 World Cup team from Telangana, Under-19 World Cup team head coach Nausheen and trainer Shalini, an official release said.





Trisha won the Player of Tournament award in the U19 World Cup. -- PTI

