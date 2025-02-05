RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Swiggy's Q3 loss widens to Rs 799 cr

February 05, 2025  17:14
image
Food and grocery delivery major Swiggy on Wednesday reported widening of consolidated loss to Rs 799.08 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024. The company had incurred a net loss of Rs 574.38 crore in the year-ago period. 

Total expenses surged to Rs 4,898.27 crore from Rs 3,700 crore in October-December FY24. Revenue from operations also increased to Rs 3,993.06 crore from Rs 3,048.69 crore, a regulatory filing said. Notably, Swiggy's overall Gross Order Value (GOV) grew 38 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 12,165 crore. -- PTI
