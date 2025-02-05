RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Sunny Leone buys 2,100 sq ft office space in Mumbai for Rs 8 cr

February 05, 2025  18:24
Actor Karenjit Kaur Weber (Sunny Leone) has purchased around 2,100 square feet of office space in Mumbai for Rs 8 crore, Square Yards said on Wednesday. 

In a statement, real estate consultant Square Yards said it has reviewed property registration documents of this transaction on the website of the inspector general of registration. 

"Karenjit Kaur Weber (Sunny Leone) has purchased an office space in Oshiwara, Mumbai, for Rs 8 crore," it said. 

The transaction was registered in February 2025. 

The property purchased by Karenjit Kaur Weber is located in Veer Signature, a commercial project by Veer Group. 

The office space purchased by Karenjit Kaur Weber has a carpet area of 176.98 square metre (around 1,904.91 sq ft) and a built-up area of 194.67 square metre (2,095 sq ft). 

Weber purchased the office space from Aishwarya Property and Estates, owned by Anand Kamalnayan Pandit and Roopa Anand Pandit, Square Yards said. -- PTI
