RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Sensex drops 312 pts on selling in consumption stocks

February 05, 2025  16:56
image
Taking a breather after recent rally, stock markets closed lower on Wednesday as investors turned cautious ahead of the RBI's monetary policy decision later this week and trade war concerns. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 312.53 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 78,271.28 with 21 of constituents closing down and nine with gains. During the day, it went lower by 367.56 points or 0.46 per cent to 78,216.25. The NSE Nifty dropped 42.95 points or 0.18 per cent to 23,696.30. The index moved between a high of 23,807.30 and a low of 23,680.45 during the day.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Of the 104 deported Indians from US most are from...
LIVE! Of the 104 deported Indians from US most are from...

SEE: US plane with deported Indians lands in Amritsar
SEE: US plane with deported Indians lands in Amritsar

A United States military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed at Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar on Wednesday afternoon, sources said.

26/11: 'Rana Will Tell Us About ISI's Role'
26/11: 'Rana Will Tell Us About ISI's Role'

'He is the key to unravel the 26/11 conspiracy.'

Villagers shoot fellow hunter mistaking him for boar
Villagers shoot fellow hunter mistaking him for boar

A hunting expedition by a group of villagers went fatally wrong as one of them was shot dead by some other members, who allegedly mistook him for a wild boar in a forest area in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

Kerala woman climbs down well to save drowning husband
Kerala woman climbs down well to save drowning husband

A quick-thinking homemaker in Piravom, Kerala, saved her husband from drowning after he fell into a 40-foot-deep well. Padmam climbed into the well using a rope and kept her husband afloat in the chest-high water until fire and rescue...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances