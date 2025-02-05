Sensex drops 312 pts on selling in consumption stocks





The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 312.53 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 78,271.28 with 21 of constituents closing down and nine with gains. During the day, it went lower by 367.56 points or 0.46 per cent to 78,216.25. The NSE Nifty dropped 42.95 points or 0.18 per cent to 23,696.30. The index moved between a high of 23,807.30 and a low of 23,680.45 during the day.

Taking a breather after recent rally, stock markets closed lower on Wednesday as investors turned cautious ahead of the RBI's monetary policy decision later this week and trade war concerns.