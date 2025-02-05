Sebi Tightens Algo Trading Rules





Algo trading is already prevalent in the Indian market among both institutional and retail investors. However, the existing regulations had several loopholes, posing risks to investors.





The Brokers' Industry Standards Forum will formulate implementation standards before April 1, 2025, with the new norms becoming effective from August 1. Industry players said the new framework will make algos more accessible to a broader section of investors in a more transparent manner.





While algo providers will not be directly regulated by Sebi, the new guardrails will be implemented through exchanges, which will supervise algo trading and specify the criteria for empanelment.





Brokers will only be able to onboard algo trading providers that are empaneled with the exchanges. They will also need to obtain exchange approval and address grievances and monitor prohibited activities.





Under the new norms, open APIs will not be permitted. Access will be granted only through a unique vendor client to ensure identification and traceability.





Investors who develop their own algos will need to register with the exchange through their broker if they exceed the specified order-per-second threshold. These investors will be allowed to permit usage of their algos by immediate family members.





-- Khushboo Tiwari/Business Standard

