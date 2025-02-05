RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Sebi Tightens Algo Trading Rules

February 05, 2025  10:38
image
Sebi has mandated the empanelment of algorithmic (algo) trading providers with stock exchanges and defined rules for using application programming interfaces (APIs). These new regulations aim to address regulatory gaps and enhance investor protection.

Algo trading is already prevalent in the Indian market among both institutional and retail investors. However, the existing regulations had several loopholes, posing risks to investors.

The Brokers' Industry Standards Forum will formulate implementation standards before April 1, 2025, with the new norms becoming effective from August 1. Industry players said the new framework will make algos more accessible to a broader section of investors in a more transparent manner.

While algo providers will not be directly regulated by Sebi, the new guardrails will be implemented through exchanges, which will supervise algo trading and specify the criteria for empanelment.

Brokers will only be able to onboard algo trading providers that are empaneled with the exchanges. They will also need to obtain exchange approval and address grievances and monitor prohibited activities.

Under the new norms, open APIs will not be permitted. Access will be granted only through a unique vendor client to ensure identification and traceability.

Investors who develop their own algos will need to register with the exchange through their broker if they exceed the specified order-per-second threshold. These investors will be allowed to permit usage of their algos by immediate family members. 

-- Khushboo Tiwari/Business Standard 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 8.10% voter turnout in Delhi till 9 am
LIVE! 8.10% voter turnout in Delhi till 9 am

US will take over Gaza and own it, Trump's big remark
US will take over Gaza and own it, Trump's big remark

United States President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that he is not ruling out the deployment of US troops to assist in the reconstruction of Gaza, expressing a vision of 'long-term' US involvement in the territory's redevelopment.

US plane with deported Indians to land in Amritsar today
US plane with deported Indians to land in Amritsar today

A US military aircraft carrying around 200 illegal Indian immigrants is expected to land at the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar on Wednesday afternoon. The plane, carrying 205 illegal immigrants hailing from Punjab...

26/11: 'Rana Will Tell Us About ISI's Role'
26/11: 'Rana Will Tell Us About ISI's Role'

'He is the key to unravel the 26/11 conspiracy.'

Lack of Chlorine in water linked to Pune GBS outbreak
Lack of Chlorine in water linked to Pune GBS outbreak

A water quality survey held around Nanded village, the epicentre of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in Pune city, has found there was lack of chlorine in the drinking water supplied to households of 26 patients of this nerve disorder,...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances