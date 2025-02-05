RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Rupee falls 39 paise to close at all-time low of 87.46

February 05, 2025  16:06
image
The rupee plunged 39 paise to close at an all-time low of 87.46 (provisional) against the United States dollar on Wednesday, as global trade war concerns fuelled risk aversion among investors.

Forex traders said the rupee is trading with a negative bias over global trade war as market participants mulled the impact of tariffs being imposed by the United States and China.

Moreover, rate cut concerns by the Reserve Bank of India and broad strength of the American currency in the overseas market dented investor sentiments further.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 87.13 and touched an intraday low of 87.49 against the American currency during the session.

The local unit finally settled at a record closing low of 87.46 (provisional), lower by 39 paise over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee recovered 4 paise from its all-time low level to close at 87.07 against US dollar.

Trump is pressing ahead with a 10 per cent tariff on US companies importing things from China.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Of the 104 deported Indians from US most are from...
LIVE! Of the 104 deported Indians from US most are from...

SEE: US plane with deported Indians lands in Amritsar
SEE: US plane with deported Indians lands in Amritsar

A United States military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed at Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar on Wednesday afternoon, sources said.

26/11: 'Rana Will Tell Us About ISI's Role'
26/11: 'Rana Will Tell Us About ISI's Role'

'He is the key to unravel the 26/11 conspiracy.'

Villagers shoot fellow hunter mistaking him for boar
Villagers shoot fellow hunter mistaking him for boar

A hunting expedition by a group of villagers went fatally wrong as one of them was shot dead by some other members, who allegedly mistook him for a wild boar in a forest area in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

Kerala woman climbs down well to save drowning husband
Kerala woman climbs down well to save drowning husband

A quick-thinking homemaker in Piravom, Kerala, saved her husband from drowning after he fell into a 40-foot-deep well. Padmam climbed into the well using a rope and kept her husband afloat in the chest-high water until fire and rescue...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances