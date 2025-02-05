Rijiju takes a dip





Posting a video on X, he wrote "Maha Kumbh comes once in 144 years i.e. once in many generations. No one should do politics on such a historic religious moment. I am fortunate that I took a dip in the holy Triveni Sangam. Please everyone follow the guidelines as the total number of people coming to Maha Kumbh is unprecedented and unimaginable. #Mahakumbh."

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju took a holy dip in Prayagraj's Mahakumbh Triveni Sangam on Wednesday, and urged not to do 'politics' on historic moment.