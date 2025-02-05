RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Remember dirty air, water, broken roads and vote: Rahul

February 05, 2025  10:55
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at the ruling dispensation, questioning governance issues in Delhi before urging citizens to vote for his party in the ongoing elections.

In a post on X, Gandhi remarked, "While voting, remember who is responsible for polluted air, dirty water, broken roads. Who committed the biggest scam in Delhi while talking about doing clean politics?" 

He further appealed to the people of Delhi to exercise their right to vote, emphasizing that every vote cast for Congress will protect rights of people and strengthen constitution. "My dear brothers and sisters of Delhi. I appeal to all of you to go and vote today. Every vote you give to Congress will protect your rights, strengthen the Constitution and put Delhi back on the path of progress," he said on X post.
