Punjab minister urges Modi to speak to Trump over Indians' deportation

A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal immigrants landed at the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Chandigarh on Wednesday afternoon the first such batch of Indians deported by the Trump government.





While 30 of the deportees are from Punjab, 33 each are from Haryana and Gujarat, three each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh, sources said.





Speaking to the media in Amritsar, Dhaliwal said that immigration process of deportees was underway at the airport.





He said a total of 104 Indians were deported from the US and, of them, 30 are from Punjab.





"All are healthy and ok. It was a long flight," he said. -- PTI

Hours after a US aircraft landed at the Amritsar airport with illegal immigrants, Punjab NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak to his "friend" US President Donald Trump regarding the deportation of Indians.